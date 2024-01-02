MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Waves Water Park will reopen in May with a slide from the former Wild Water and Wheels Park in Surfside Beach.

Myrtle Waves, in Myrtle Beach, bought the “H20 Racer” attraction and renamed it “Wild Water Races,” according to an official. It’s a four-person mat slide where guests can race down the slide together.

It will be the first mat slide Myrtle Waves has ever had.

Wild Water and Wheels closed in 2022.