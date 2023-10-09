MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 4th annual golf tournament to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation will take place Wednesday at the Myrtlewood Golf Club.

“South Carolina children battling critical illnesses face daily challenges such as trauma, sadness, and isolation,” the Make-A-Wish Foundation said in a news release. “A wish granted to them can be a turning point in their fight against their illness. As long as children are battling life-threatening illnesses, they will need local supporters to help them get through it.”

The event at the Pinehills course is being held in partnership with the Myrtlewood Senior Men’s Golf Association, and for the first time, Founders Golf and Myrtlewood Golf Club are

opening the tournament to the public, offering corporate sponsorships and foursomes, the release said.

The tournament will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The inaugural tournament was held in the fall of 2020 during the height of the pandemic as a

way for the golf association to give back to the community. During the three years, the association’s more than 60 members raised more than $10,000 for wishes. According to Make-A-Wish, the average cost of a wish in South Carolina is $7,500.

“The MSMGA is about friendship, fellowship, fun, golf, and community, ” said Chris Lovorn, board secretary and treasurer of the Myrtlewood Seniors Men’s Golf Association. “This Tournament was started as a means for our Membership to give back to the community. Through our Membership’s efforts, we are helping to make a child’s wish come true. We are appreciative of the Myrtlewood Golf Club and our sponsors, and with the support of our community, we intend for 2023 to be bigger and better for Make-A-Wish.”

Dustin Powers, PGA member and general manager of Myrtlewood Golf Club, echoed Lovorn’s comments.

“Make-A-Wish does so many great things for children in this community and communities all over the country,” Lavorn said. “Personally, I think having a positive impact on a child’s life is

one of the most rewarding and fulfilling things a person can do. This is the fourth year that

Myrtlewood Golf Club has teamed with the Senior Men’s Golf Association to help raise critical

funds to grant wishes. It is our honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and support their efforts to

make a child’s wish come true.”

Kea Waide, the corporate and community engagement manager for Make-A-Wish South Carolina, said the organization is excited to be a part of the event and is “grateful to all who donate their time, money and heart to make this event a success.”

“They are true believers in the transformational power of a wish,” Waide said. “Wishes cannot be granted without people who care and we’re most grateful to the Grand Strand community who support this event and help change the lives of local children with critical illnesses.”

More information about the event is available online.