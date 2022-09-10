Video courtesy of Myrtle Beach Fire Department

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of runners and walkers turned out Saturday morning in Market Common for the 5th annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk.

In a Facebook post, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said 675 people took part in the event, which is held annually to honor New York City firefighter Stephen Siller and other first responders who died in the Sept. 11 attack.

Siller, according to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, died after running in his gear from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department



Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

Photo: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk in Myrtle Beach is one of three 5K events the foundation sponsors in South Carolina. The others are in Columbia and Greenville.