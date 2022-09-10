MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of runners and walkers turned out Saturday morning in Market Common for the 5th annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk.
In a Facebook post, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said 675 people took part in the event, which is held annually to honor New York City firefighter Stephen Siller and other first responders who died in the Sept. 11 attack.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Siller, according to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, died after running in his gear from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers.
The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk in Myrtle Beach is one of three 5K events the foundation sponsors in South Carolina. The others are in Columbia and Greenville.