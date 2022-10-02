MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach residents will now be issued two-year parking decals, according to the city.

Starting on Monday, the decals will be available to people living inside city limits who have paid property taxes on their personal vehicles and/or motorcycles. The city said it counts property taxes paid on vehicles as a parking payment.

Previously, the decals were good only for one year.

To get a decal, residents will need to present an updated South Carolina vehicle registration card, driver’s license and current Horry County vehicle property tax receipt for each vehicle, the city said. Residents who own a golf cart can present their South Carolina Golf Cart permit number issued by the SCDMV.

After processing, decals will be mailed to the resident’s registered address. The decals are not interchangeable or transferrable, and they will be valid until Dec. 2024.

Requests can be submitted online or in person between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Reef Parking Office in the Pavilion Parking Garage at 914 North Kings Highway. However, anyone who has not previously had a decal will need to apply in person by bringing their information and documents.

The online system is for residents with current 2021-22 decals who want to renew them for the 2023-24 period.

The paid parking season in Myrtle Beach is March 1 through Oct. 31.