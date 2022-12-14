MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The new Swashbuckler Disc Golf Course officially opened Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, according to a City of Myrtle Beach Facebook post.

It is located at 314 Withers Drive off North Kings Highway, the city said. Free parking is available. The course consists of 18 holes.

The $30,000 project for the disc golf course began in September 2022, the post reads. Myrtle Beach’s Parks Division helped transform more than 6 1/2 acres of land for the new course.

The course is considered a short course, meaning it’s a family-friendly course for all to enjoy regardless of experience, according to the city.

However, there are obstacles such as trees and water that will make the course more challenging for experienced players, the post reads.

For advanced players looking for an even bigger challenge, The Splinter City disc golf course located in the Market Common is a long, championship-style course.