MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ Go location is set to open in Myrtle Beach before the end of the year, according to the company.

Dunkin’ said the new store, located on Mr. Joe White Avenue across from Sam’s Club, will be drive-thru only.

The store doesn’t have a specific opening date, but is scheduled to open sometime in the fourth quarter, according to the company.

The first drive-thru only location opened in Conway back in April.