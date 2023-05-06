MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — New nonstop flights from Rochester, New York, to Myrtle Beach begin on Saturday, according to both airports.

The nonstop Spirit Airlines flights will run four times per week beginning Saturday through Labor Day, according to a social media post from Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The route was announced in February, according to Nexstar’s WROC in Rochester.

Spirit Airlines is the largest carrier at MYR, carrying about 40% of the airport’s annual passengers in 2022, according to the airport.