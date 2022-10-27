MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix grocery store in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is set to open at the end of November, according to the company.
The Publix is located at 955 Wood Duck Drive at Coventry Marketplace across from South Strand Hospital. Its grand opening will be at 7 a.m. November 30, according to the company.
A new Publix location in Carolina Forest is set to open at 7 a.m. Wednesday.