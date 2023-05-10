MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new milkshake bar is set to open inside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in the former spot of Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, just months after its predecessor moved out of the building to a new location.

Mean Mugs Milkshake Bar is set to open May 17, according to a news release. 810 Billiards & Bowling is partnering with the Grand Strand Humane Society and will donate 50 cents for every milkshake sold between May 17 and June 30 to the humane society.

Mean Mugs Milkshake bar will feature 12 milkshake combinations, according to the release. The 810 Billiards & Bowling CEO hopes to expand to additional locations in the future.

In a January lawsuit, Crazy Mason alleged breach of contract against 810 Billiards & Bowling and was seeking a temporary restraining order, saying the business was “engaging in, and/or imminently intends to engage in competition.”

The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed on Feb. 24, according to online court records.