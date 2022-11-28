MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ GO location in Myrtle Beach opened on Monday.

The new location is at 1937 Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is near Sam’s Club, according to the company. The new location is drive-thru only.

“We have observed a shift in our guests’ behavior in recent years, with more utilizing our drive-thrus and online ordering,” Franchisee Dave Staley said in a news release. “This unique location caters to the efficiency our guests are looking for and we are thrilled to be bringing the first few of their kind to the area.”

The location’s hours will be from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The store also donated $1,500 to Backpack Buddies, which helps vulnerable children in Horry County.

The first drive-thru only location opened in Conway back in April.