MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The New Town Bark Park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday in Myrtle Beach, marking its grand opening.

The new off-leash dog park is located at 200 Collins Street near Broadway Street, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

Courtesy: The City of Myrtle Beach

Courtesy: The City of Myrtle Beach

Courtesy: The City of Myrtle Beach

Dogs were treated to doggie donuts from the Seawitch Cafe before they ran inside to have a ‘doggone good time,’ city officials said.

The park consists of two separate bark park areas. One area is designated for small dogs and the other area is for larger dogs.

To travel between the two bark park areas, visitors can either use the wooden bridge or Withers Swash Drive.