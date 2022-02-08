New pilots receive $20K sign on bonus in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A nationwide pilot shortage is forcing some airlines to raise their pay and offer creative perks to compete with other airlines. Some airlines have increased pay for first year pilots by 50%.

New pilots have been a primary concern for airlines around the world, even before the pandemic. Pilots who were fired or furloughed because of COVID-19 found new jobs working with private sectors.

Jeremy Bass is the CEO of Myrtle Beach Academy of Aviation. He said he sees pilots graduating from his school with $20,000 – $50,000 sign on bonuses from regional airlines.

Bass said pilots can’t fly more than 1,400 hours a year and due to the return of high-demand flights, pilots are reaching their limit much faster than previous years.

“One of the United Airline pilots said their overtime pay for January alone, their January check was 180,000 dollars,” Bass said.

Bass said that is one of the reasons why flight prices are increasing.

“Companies have to pay pilots more to tackle this labor shortage, and somebody has to pay for the overtime cost and ultimately it is customers,” Bass said.

Bass said that is much easier now for a new pilot to get promoted to commercial flying because of the demand.

Some airlines have dropped certain requirements. Delta airlines no longer requires aspiring pilots to have a college degree.

“A new pilot can go from zero flight experience and if they work hard can quickly work their way up to obtaining their commercial certificate in four to five months which usually takes more than nine months and then they will let you instruct for about one to two years and off to the airlines you go,” Bass said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. currently has 159,000 active airline transport pilots. But to meet growing demand, they need to train 87 new airline pilots every day for the next 20 years.