MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is nearly finished, according to officials with the City of Myrtle Beach.

The new location will be located along Coventry Boulevard across from South Strand Hospital.

The city officials said final inspections have been called and once completed and passed, a certificate of occupancy will be issued.

The city said it “looks like they are close to finishing.” News13 reached out to Publix for an update on Thursday and were told an announcement would be coming “soon.”