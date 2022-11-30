MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix location in Myrtle Beach opened on Wednesday.

The 46,811-square-foot store at 955 Wood Duck Drive near South Strand Medical Center, opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Courtesy: Kevin Accettulla | News13

“We are excited to expand across the region with the opening of our Publix in Myrtle Beach,” Publix spokesperson Jared Glover said in a news release. “We look forward to bringing Publix’s legendary service and quality to this great community.”

There will be about 130 employees at the location, according to the company.

The store has a deli, baker, wine department, full-service meat department, full-service seafood department and a full-service pharmacy, according to the news release.

Editor’s note: The square footage of the store has been corrected in this story to reflect corrected information from the company.