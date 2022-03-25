MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new resort is coming to the Myrtle Beach oceanfront after Holiday Inn Club Vacations acquired 16 acres of land along Ocean Boulevard to build a new resort.

The new resort is be located across from Holiday Inn Club Vacations South Beach Resort between Damon’s restaurant and DoubleTree, according to the company. The resort has a targeted open date of sometime in 2024.

“We’ve experienced first-hand how much families love Myrtle Beach, as our South Beach Resort has been one of the most popular properties in the network for more than 10 years,” Tom Nelson, chief executive officer at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, said in a news release. “Our team’s familiarity with the destination, couple with the creative freedom of building from the ground up, means we have a great opportunity to create a truly unique resort.”

The resort will feature 152 rooms with one, two, three, and four bedroom options ranging from 746 square feet to almost 1,900 square feet, according to the release. Each room will have a balcony with an ocean view and the resort will have direct beach access.

The company said the resort will also have a beachside lawn, multi-level pool, outdoor fire pit with lounge seating, hot tubs, private cabanas, a fitness center, a marketplace, indoor and outdoor dining, a poolside bar and covered parking.