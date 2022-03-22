MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new restaurant is set to open this summer at Broadway at the Beach.

“The Hangout” will open in the southeast corner of the property, which is known as “Key West Village,” according to a news release. The menu will consist of seasonal seafood dishes, beachside burgers, tacos, sandwiches, appetizers and sides.

The 40,000-square foot restaurant will also have live music year-round on indoor and outdoor stages, according to the release.

“The Hangout is a perfect complement to the thoughtfully curated collection of guest experiences at Broadway at the Beach,” Chad Carlson, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Burroughs & Chapin said in a statement. “We are delighted to welcome their high energy and family-friendly atmosphere for our guests to enjoy in the newest area at Broadway at the Beach, Key West Village.”

It will bring 300 jobs to the Myrtle Beach area, according to the release.

The restaurant first opened in Gulf Shores, Alabama in 2008 and hosts an annual three-day music festival every May on the Gulf Shores beaches. The festival has hosted artists such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Zac Brown Band, Stevie Wonder, Outkast and the Foo Fighters, according to the release.

For more information on the restaurant, visit its website.