MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Local breweries are getting a big boost from a new South Carolina law.

The Craft Beer Economic Development Act increases the limit on to-go orders from local breweries. It means customers can buy the equivalent of three cases or a keg to take home with them. Previously, orders were limited to about a case of beer.

“It’s supporting what we do in terms of craft breweries,” said Adrian Sawczuk, a co-founder and CEO of Tidal Creek Brewhouse in the Market Common. “You know, they’re very important to the community. They help grow and revitalize communities and allowing the brewery to sell more of their product directly to customers helps their profitability and helps them to continue to build upon the community efforts that they and us try to have.”

The National Brewers Association estimates that the craft brewery industry has an $861 million yearly economic impact in South Carolina.

Tidal Creek Brewhouse has been open for about three years, and Sawczuk said the new law is a step in the right direction.

“Obviously. it wasn’t the best time to open during COVID, but we had a good experience and a really strong following,” he said.

However, so far, Sawczuk said the new law is already proving beneficial for his business.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We’ve got sales of larger amounts of canned product as well as the sixtels (one-sixth of a keg). People would often want to buy more than three-quarters of a case, and so we would ask them to come back the next day to do that.”

The new law also benefits local breweries by allowing bonded transfer between facilities. In essence, that means brewers now easily move their products to other breweries they own in the state.

However, Sawczuk said he is hoping for even more changes.

“The majority of the states in the country have a right to self-distribute, typically below a certain volume amount,” he said. “And that that not only helps the breweries, but it also helps the distributors.”