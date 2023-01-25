LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Providing Hope VA will soon offer temporary housing for both male and female veterans in its new facility that broke ground Wednesday in Loris.

James Arehart, president and founder of Providing Hope, is a veteran who came up with the idea during a difficult time in his life.

“Most of them don’t have the ability to get into permanent housing themselves, whether it’s just they don’t have the financial capabilities, or maybe it’s just one of those situations where they don’t have a job at that current time,” Arehart said.

Providing Hope is an organization that helps homeless veterans find shelter, food and jobs. Starting next year, it will offer housing to veterans and veterans with children. The facility will have 19 rooms, one family room, and two rooms for women.

“It’s going to be temporary housing,” Arehart said. “So the plan is this is just kind of a stepping phase. They would be able to come to our facility, we get them back up on their feet.”

The Providing Hope Center will also have a clinic, personal finance classes with Wells Fargo and counseling.

Phil Donmegam, who is a Vietnam War veteran, said if these resources were available when he returned from war, there would be less veteran suicides.

The facility will also be able to house Veterans’ pets.