MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — January was Mental Wellness Awareness month, but just because the month is over does not mean the discussions should end.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 50% of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point during their lifetime.

The start of the year poses a lot of mental health stressors with the pressure to start fresh and become a better version of yourself. This year, specifically, it may be even more difficult than usual.

Dr. Sean Nguyen, a family medicine doctor at Tidelands Health, said 2023 is a year of stressors. The world is bouncing back from a pandemic, and inflation is an issue.

“Being around a lot of people brings up a lot of different questions, pressure, social interactions, part of it with COVID,” he said. “A lot of us haven’t interacted with other people in an intimate situation, and then the other thing I would notice is financial stressors in patients, too.”

Nguyen said external factors play a huge role in mental health. He said he recognizes it can be hard to take time to reflect, especially with such busy lifestyles.

“If you have a difficult morning either with work, kids, family, 10 minutes to yourself to just say, ‘all right, that was a busy morning, let me just regather myself,’ that makes a big impact,” Nguyen said.

Reflection questions are an easy way to evaluate how a day went,” he said.

“Am I in a funk, or am I not feeling well, am I sick from something else?” Nguyen said. I think a lot of it’s trying to figure out what’s going around in your life. Is there a lot of stressors? How’s your sleep schedule been? How’s your eating habits? Are you exercising?”

Another piece is being able to recognize your own triggers and the triggers of other people. Nguyen said it is human nature to want to help others, but it is important to recognize the way friends and loved ones respond to help before you engage.

“Some people just want you to be a listener,” he said. “Some people want advice, so it’s kind of hard. Being a family member or friend, you have to identify what works for that person. I don’t think one technique works even in my patients. If somebody’s really receptive to giving advice and solutions, the next person may not be.”