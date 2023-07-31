MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After more than a decade of covering news stories on the Grand Strand, News13 anchor Meghan Miller is leaving the station to spend more time with her family.

Meghan will anchor her final newscast on Friday. She has been a valued and trusted member of the News13 team since February 2014. She has worked in numerous time slots but currently anchors News13 First Edition and News13 at 5 and 6 each weeknight.

Meghan, a native of York, Pennsylvania, has called the Grand Strand home since 2005. She plans to remain in the area with her husband, daughter and golden retriever Piper.

She graduated from Coastal Carolina University with honors in 2008, receiving a bachelor of arts degree in communication with a minor in journalism. She freelanced for FOX News, CNN and HGTV during her time at CCU.