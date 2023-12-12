MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 weather team was among several local meteorologists recognized in Myrtle Beach City Council’s meeting on Tuesday morning.

City council and mayor Brenda Bethune signed the proclamation, thanking meteorologists from WBTW, WPDE and WMBF.

News13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson





They were recognized for their commitment to “inform and prepare the Myrtle Beach community in a timely fashion and for educating our citizens on why it’s important and what it means to stay ‘weather-aware.'”

The Atlantic hurricane season ended on Nov. 30.