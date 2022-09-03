MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 3-4 is Abraham, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Abraham has been at the shelter for about two weeks after arriving as a stray, a spokeswoman said. He is “lovable,” fully vaccinated and ready for a new, permanent home.

Abraham is one of many animals available for adoption as the shelter prepares for its 50th anniversary gala and fundraiser on Thursday. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The gala will feature food, drinks, dancing, and a silent auction, which will include 2023 VIP wristbands for the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest; tickets to the 2023 Monday After the Masters event; a custom-made Ash Hoffman jewelry piece; Carolina Panthers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets; a 20-year-old bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and more.

All money raised during the event will be used to help fund a new shelter for the humane society, which continues to temporarily house cats and dogs at separate locations. Dogs are located at 3421 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach, while cats are located off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

The shelter is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.