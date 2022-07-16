MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for July 16-17 is Alshon, a 7-year-old yellow labrador retriever available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Alshon came to the shelter as a stray about two months ago, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said, describing him as “the perfect dog.” He has a ton of energy, loves other dogs and is great with people. He also rides well in the car.

Alshon is just one of many dogs at the shelter that can be adopted this weekend during the “Pick Me SC” fee-waived event, Robinson said. It is taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the shelter at 3421 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

A similar event last weekend resulted in the adoption of 76 cats and kittens, but Robinson said the shelter still has a lot of cats and kittens available for anyone looking for a new pet. Anyone who wants to adopt an animal must still fill out an application and be approved before taking home their new pet.

While the shelter’s dogs are at the Mr. Joe White location, cats are at the temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

The shelter is open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week.