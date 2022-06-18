MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for June 18-19 is Anna, a 5-year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Anna is great with kids, very energetic but also likes to cuddle, according to Jessica Wnuk, the executive director of the shelter. She would be the perfect pet for someone with a fenced-in yard that would allow her to play outside.

Wnuk said she is housebroken and would probably be better suited for a family that does not have other dogs.

Anna is just one of many pets available for adoption at the shelter, which Wnuk said means there’s a major need for volunteers and for people to foster a pet.

“We are overwhelmed with animals right now as we are every summer,” she said. “It’s our busiest time of the year.”

She encouraged people to check out the shelter’s website for more information about the pets that are available and to get other information.

“We could use all the help we can get right now,” she said.

For anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of the shelter’s dogs, they are located at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

Cats are located at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.