MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for April 2-3 is Benjamin Button, a 1-year-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Benjamin Button has been at the shelter since February, according to spokeswoman Kathy Robinson, who said he would be a perfect addition to any family looking for a kitten.

Meanwhile, the humane society will have some of its adoptable dogs available until 3 p.m. Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Car Club show at Crabby Mike’s restaurant in Surfside Beach. Additional information and shelter merchandise will also be available at the event.

For anyone who wants to adopt or foster Benjamin Button or any of the shelter’s other cats or kittens, they are currently being cared for at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of the shelter’s dogs can find them at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

You can also check out many of the humane society’s pets or find upcoming adoption events on the shelter’s website.