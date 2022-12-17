MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 17-18 is Bobby, an 8-week-old kitten with the Grand Strand Humane Society.

“He is available for adoption. We have cats from eight weeks old to seniors,” said GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “We’d love to have all our pets in a home for the holidays.”

More than 100 cats are available for adoption at GSHS. Anyone interested in adopting a cat must submit an application.

Cat adoption fees are waived from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 next to The Uniform Outlet, according to Robinson.

“We require that you bring your own carrier, and that it be a secure carrier. It can be plastic or cloth,” Robinson said.

Anyone who adopts a cat on Saturday and Sunday will receive a stocking full of cat toys and supplies, according to Robinson.