MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for March 26-27 is Buddy, an 8-year-old mixed-breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Buddy recently came to the shelter after his owner became ill and could not take care of him, shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. Buddy is house-trained and enjoys car rides, she said.

“He’s got a lot of energy,” Robinson said. “He’s got a lot of love. He loves everybody. He loves everything. He’s good with other dogs. I don’t think he’s been cat-tested, but I can’t imagine him being mean to a cat.

Because of Buddy’s age, he is available for adoption through the shelter’s senior-to-senior program. The program waives all adoption fees for any senior citizen who adopts a senior pet, Robinson said.

Meanwhile, Robinson said a fundraiser is being held Sunday in Murrells Inlet to benefit the Grand Strand Humane Society.

The 8th annual Oyster Roads and Bloody Mary Contest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wicked Tuna restaurant. The shelter will not have any of its dogs at the event, but proceeds from the benefit will go to the humane society.

Anyone interested in adopting Buddy or fostering any of the shelter’s other dogs can find them at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

For anyone looking to adopt or foster a cat or kitten, they are currently being cared for at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.