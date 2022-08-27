MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 27-28 is Cain, a mixed-breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Cain is about 4 or 5 years old and was surrendered to the shelter by his owner who could no longer care for him, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. He is housebroken and “very friendly.” He also rides great in a car and is good around other dogs.

Cain is just one of our many pets that have come into the shelter recently, Robinson said. As a result, the shelter is asking the community for help.

“We have had such a huge intake, and we really, really need some donations, especially for medical care because a lot of our pets come in and they’re injured, they’re ill. So If you can go on our website and donate, even just a very small amount, that would be ever so helpful.”

The shelter is also continuing a National Black Cat Appreciation event through the end of August, Robinson said. Until then, adoption fees for all black cats are being waived, Robinson said.

Cain is one of many animals available for adoption as the shelter prepares for its 50th anniversary gala and fundraiser on Sept. 8. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The gala will feature food, drinks, dancing, and a silent auction, which will include 2023 VIP wristbands for the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest; tickets to the 2023 Monday After the Masters event; a custom-made Ash Hoffman jewelry piece; Carolina Panthers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets; a 20-year-old bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and more.

All money raised during the event will be used to help fund a new shelter for the humane society, which continues to temporarily house cats and dogs at separate locations. Dogs are located at 3421 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach, while cats are located off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.