The News13 Pet of the Weekend for June 11-12 is Chloe, a 12-month-old cat available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Chloe came to the shelter after her owners were no longer able to care for her, according to Jessica Wnuk, the executive director of the humane society.

Wnuk said Chloe loves to cuddle and would be great for someone who wants a lap cat. However, she is diabetic, which has made it harder to find her a new home.

“One of the things that’s kind of held Chloe back from adoption is she is diabetic,” Wnuk said. “People hear that and they get a little bit nervous. But she is so good about taking her insulin twice a day. It’s very inexpensive for someone to be able to afford that monthly, so it really shouldn’t be a barrier for her adoption.”

Chloe is one of more than 100 cats and kittens currently being cared for at the shelter, Wnuk said. That means there is a big need for people to adopt or foster the animals.

“That would help us out tremendously,” Wnuk said.

For anyone who is interested in adopting or fostering one of the shelter’s other cats or kittens, they are currently being cared for at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of the shelter’s dogs can find them at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

The shelter is currently open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week.