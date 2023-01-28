MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 28-29 is Cooper, a cat with the Grand Strand Humane Society.
Cooper is about four or five months old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He has two brothers and all three are available for adoption.
“He is so calm, so soft and so handsome,” Robinson said.
Cooper is a sweet cat who would make the perfect addition to any family.
From Feb. 3-5, the GSHS will be participating in a Home Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Cats and dogs will be present at the event. The hours are as follows:
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday
The shelter is also holding open adoption hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the shelter on Joe White Avenue. Anyone can come in to fill out an application on-site, or applications can be completed online.
To complete an online adoption application for a pet at the GSHS, click here.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.