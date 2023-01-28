MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 28-29 is Cooper, a cat with the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Cooper is about four or five months old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He has two brothers and all three are available for adoption.

“He is so calm, so soft and so handsome,” Robinson said.

Cooper is a sweet cat who would make the perfect addition to any family.

From Feb. 3-5, the GSHS will be participating in a Home Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Cats and dogs will be present at the event. The hours are as follows:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

The shelter is also holding open adoption hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the shelter on Joe White Avenue. Anyone can come in to fill out an application on-site, or applications can be completed online.

To complete an online adoption application for a pet at the GSHS, click here.