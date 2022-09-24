MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 24-25 is Dakota, a 4-year-old male dog who just recently came to the Grand Strand Humane Society as a stray.

Dakota loves belly rubs, riding in the car and playing with other dogs. He is well-behaved and will even sit down for treats.

“You can’t ask for a more perfect dog than Dakota,” said Kathy Robinson, a spokesperson for GSHS.

The GSHS has approximately 85 dogs up for adoption, including Dakota. GSHS hopes that 55 of those dogs will find homes this weekend during an adoption event at the she

Adoption fees will be waived on Saturday and Sunday. Anyone interested in adopting can visit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3231 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

All dogs are chipped, vaccinated and neutered/spayed.