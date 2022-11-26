MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 26-27 is Darla, a 4-month-old kitten with the Grand Strand Humane Society.

According to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson, Darla is currently in foster care. She is kid-friendly and gets along well with dogs and other cats.

“She loves everybody,” Robinson said.

When Darla was just six weeks old, she was injured after getting stuck in the engine of a car. However, her recovery has been impressive.

“She had a rough start in life but has made an amazing recovery,” Robinson said.

Robinson asks that everyone bangs on the hood of their car daily this time of year, as the colder weather often causes cats and kittens to hide in car engines to keep warm.

Darla and several other foster cats are ready to be adopted. Anyone interested in adopting can fill out an online adoption application and view photos of each pet on Petfinder.

GSHS is in need of both dry and canned cat food donations. To learn more about making a donation, click here.