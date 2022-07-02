MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for July 2-3 is Darwin, a 10-month-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Darwin is full of “puppy energy” and loves other animals, said Jessica Wnuk, executive director of the shelter, who added that the shelter currently has several medium and smaller-sized dogs available for adoption heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

She encouraged people to go to the shelter’s website and apply to adopt a pet. There are plenty of open appointments still available this weekend, she said.

Heading into the holiday weekend, Wnuk also stressed the importance of keeping pets safe during fireworks celebrations and other activities. It’s one of the busiest weekends of the year for shelters across the country, she said.

“Make sure your pet’s microchips are up to date,” she said. “Make sure they have a collar with appropriate tags on. If you’re taking them out, especially to a barbecue, out on the boat, somewhere where they might not be familiar, even if you’re dog usually stays right by you, know that they might get spooked by the fireworks sounds, by all of the new people, and they could run off.”

For anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of the shelter’s dogs, they are located at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

Cats are located at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

The shelter is open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week.