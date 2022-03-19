MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for March 19-20 is Donna, a 5-month-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Donna is currently being cared for by a foster family, spokesperson Kathy Robinson said. That can be a big advantage for someone looking for a new pet, she said.

“I think it’s a good thing to adopt animals that are in foster care, because when they’re in foster care you get a really good idea as far as their personalities, what they like, how they are in a home situation,” Robinson said. ”Obviously, shelter pets are wonderful, too. But when you adopt a pet that’s in foster you get a really good sense of what, you know, their personality traits are and how they are with other people and dogs and cats and everything.”

The humane society is conducting two adoption events for dogs on Saturday. One is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson, located at 4710 S. Kings Highway; the other one is from noon until 2 p.m. at The Lively Grande Dunes apartment complex, located at 1139 Braggs Way.

For anyone looking to adopt or foster a cat or kitten, they are currently being cared for at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of the shelter’s dogs can find them at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.