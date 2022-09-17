MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Sept. 17-18 is Dudley, a 6-month-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Dudley is “very playful” and “very affectionate” and is just one of many kittens currently at the shelter spokesperson Kathy Robinson said.

“We have kittens everywhere,” she said.

One of those is Dudley’s brother, Vernon, and Robinson said the two of them can be adopted together or separately.

If anyone is looking to adopt or foster an animal, Robinson said an event going on this weekend offers a perfect opportunity to check out some of the shelter’s cats and dogs.

The shelter is participating in the fall Home Improvement and Outdoor Living Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The event began on Friday and continues through Sunday.

Robinson said shelter officials will have cats and dogs at the event until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Anyone who can’t get out to see the animals at the convention center can still check them out at the shelter. Cats at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway while dogs are at 3421 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

The shelter is open daily from noon until 6 p.m.