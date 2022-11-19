MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 19-20 is Eden, a black and white dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Eden is between two and three years old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson.

“She is fantastic in the car, good with other dogs and loves kids,” Robinson said.

Eden is currently in foster care with a GSHS volunteer, according to Robinson. She is playful, loves toys and would make a great addition to any family.

At this time, no adoption events are planned for the weekend of Nov. 19-20.