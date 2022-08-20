MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 20-21 is Elizabeth, a 2-year-old black cat available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Like most of the animals at the shelter, spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said Elizabeth “has a story.”

Elizabeth came to the shelter after having a litter of Kittens under a dumpster in a parking lot at the shelter’s temporary location last winter. She went into foster care with all of her kittens, which have since been adopted.

“But now Elizabeth needs a home,” Robinson said.

Elizabeth is one of 23 black cats currently being cared for at the shelter, which is continuing National Black Cat Appreciation Month through the end of August. Until then, adoption fees are being waived for all black cats.

Elizabeth is one of many animals available for adoption as the shelter prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary gala and fundraiser on Sept. 8. The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The gala will feature food, drinks, dancing, and a silent auction, which will include 2023 VIP wristbands for the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest; tickets to the 2023 Monday After the Masters event; a custom-made Ash Hoffman jewelry piece; Carolina Panthers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets; a 20-year-old bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and more.

All money raised during the event will be used to help fund a new shelter for the humane society, which continues to temporarily house cats and dogs at separate locations. Dogs are located at 3421 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach, while cats are located off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

“It’s to help us build our new shelter, which we desperately, desperately need,” Robinson said.