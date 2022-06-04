MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for June 4-5 is Everest, a 2-year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Everest has been at the shelter for about a year and a half after being removed from a kill shelter and placed in a foster home, a Grand Strand Humane Society spokesperson said. The Grand Strand shelter is a no-kill facility.

She had been at the kill shelter because she was considered special needs and thought to be deaf. However, shelter officials determined that she is not deaf, the spokesperson said.

Everest has one blue eye and one brown eye and is great with other dogs and small children, the spokesperson said, adding that she is house trained, likes car rides and loves to get treats.

“She’s really a fun dog for somebody that’s, maybe, is a little bit active,” the spokesperson said. “She’s a great family dog.”

Everest and many of the shelter’s other dogs are available for adoption during the humane society’s special fee-waived event on Saturday and Sunday. It takes place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. both days at the puppy playground at 10th Avenue North and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Anyone who wants to adopt or foster one of the shelter’s dogs but can’t be at this weekend’s event can go to the shelter’s facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave. during regular business hours. It is open daily from noon until 6 p.m.

The shelter also has some of its cats located at the PetSmart store in North Myrtle Beach through the end of June. Cats are also at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.