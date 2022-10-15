MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Oct. 15-16 is Finnagan, a 5-month-old male kitten from the Grand Strand Humane Society.

When Finnagan arrived at the humane society, one of his back legs was in bad shape. That leg was amputated, but he did not let that hurt his spirit. Finnagan still enjoys playing with other cats and climbing on his cat tree.

According to Kathy Robinson, a spokesperson for GSHS, Finnagan is currently in foster care.

“Obviously, Finnagan would be an awesome addition to anybody’s family,” Robinson said.

This weekend’s GSHS events are:

Car show at the Boathouse restaurant, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday

Health and Wellness Expo at the Hangout in Broadway at the Beach – 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Dogs will be present at each event.