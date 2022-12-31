MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 31-Jan. 1 is Granger, a dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Granger is approximately five or six years old and came to the GSHS as a stray, according to GSHS spokesperson Jess.

“He loves meeting new people,” Jess said. “He is great with new dogs. He is going to be a wonderful addition to any family.”

Granger’s adoption fee has been sponsored by a volunteer with the shelter, according to Jess. Anyone who wishes to adopt Granger can do so for no fee.

Jess reminds pet owners to keep pets inside this New Year’s Eve, as fireworks can scare them.

“Dogs get spooked easily, even those that are super friendly in social settings. They can run off,” Jess said.

Open dog adoptions will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the GSHS shelter on Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.