News13 Pet of the Weekend: Gunther

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Feb. 5-6 is Gunther, a 1-year-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

“Gunther really, really needs a hero,” shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. “He’s had a rough start to his life.”

Gunther came to the shelter after an injury that resulted in the loss of one of his legs, Robinson said.

“He gets around very well,” she said. “It doesn’t get in his way.”

Robinson said he also suffers from Feline Immunodeficiency Virus, also known as Feline AIDS, a disease that means he is probably better suited for a single-cat family.

“It’s kind of a scary thing when you hear that, but it’s not as scary as it sounds,” she said, adding that it’s not transferrable to dogs or people and that many cats with FIV live long and normal lives. FIV also does not require any special additional care, she said.

Gunther, of course, is just one of many animals available for adoption at the shelter, and officials will have several dogs at the Myrtle Beach Skywheel on Saturday. The “Waggin’ on the Wheel” event will be from 1 to 4 p.m.

According to the shelter’s Facebook page, the first 50 pups at the event will get a free Doggie Donut from Peace, Love and Little Donuts of Myrtle Beach. Anyone who donates an item on the shelter’s wish list will be able to ride the SkyWheel with their dog or one of the shelter’s dogs, Robinson said.

The shelter is also hosting its annual “Lunch of Love” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Mellow Mushroom restaurants in Myrtle Beach and Murrells Inlet. Those who attend can get lunch for $10, meet some of the shelter’s dogs and bid on raffle prizes.

For anyone looking to adopt or foster a dog, they are currently located at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

For anyone looking to adopt or foster a cat or kitten, they are currently being cared for at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.