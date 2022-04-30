MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for April 30-May1 is Hunny Bunny, a 2-month-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Hunny Bunny came to the shelter as a stray and is one of about 100 cats and kittens currently at the shelter, according to spokesperson Kathy Robinson, who said the humane society is sponsoring two pet adoption events this weekend.

The humane society is having a fee-waived adoption event for cats and kittens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will be at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

Anyone who completes the application process and adopts a cat or kitten that has been at the shelter for more than six months will also get three months of free flea applications, Robinson said. You are asked to bring your own pet carrier if you are planning to adopt.

The humane society is also sponsoring an adoption event for dogs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at Alpha K9 and Kennels located at 3348 Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet. In addition to many of the shelter’s dogs, the event will feature food trucks and face-painting.

Alpha K9 and Kennels will also offer discounted training to any families that adopt a dog during the event. There will also be free training tips and K9 demos and information about how to get involved as a volunteer or foster family as well as humane society merchandise.

Anyone who can’t make it to the event but still is considering adopting or fostering a dog can find them at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.