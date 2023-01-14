MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 14-15 is Luna, a dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society.

“Luna is about 3 years old and fully grown, she only weighs about 20 pounds,” said GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson.

Luna has been with the GSHS for about one week. She is energetic, affectionate and friendly.

“She needs a home, big time,” Robinson said. “I would love to see Luna go to a new home as soon as possible because she’s just perfect.”

The GSHS is gearing up for several events that will take place in February, according to Robinson. At this time, the shelter is looking for people to foster dogs to help keep them warm during the cold winter months.

Visit the shelter website here for more information.