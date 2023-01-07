MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 7-8 is Magneto, a 7-year-old cat with the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Magneto came to the GSHS as a stray, according to spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He is available for adoption.

“He is part tabby and part Siamese. He has the most interesting coloring I have ever seen on a cat,” Robinson said.

Magneto would be a great addition to any family, as he is very friendly, affectionate and loves to stand on people’s shoulders.

Anyone interested in adopting Magneto can visit GSHS’s cat facility located at the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 North.

The GSHS will host a Home Show fundraising event in the coming months, according to Robinson. The shelter asks that people donate items they do not want or no longer use that can be auctioned off at the event.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter’s Mr. Joe White Avenue location in Myrtle Beach.

Robinson said the GSHS is always looking for people to foster cats and dogs. The shelter offers a Foster-to-Adopt program that allows people to adopt a pet after fostering.

For more information, visit the GSHS website here.