MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 6-7 is Millie, an 8-week-old kitten available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Millie is currently in a foster home and “loves to be held,” shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. Because she is in foster care, anyone interested in adopting Millie will need to call the shelter and make an appointment to meet her.

Millie is just one of many animals available for adoption as the shelter is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special gala on Sept. 8, Robinson said.

The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Dune Golf and Beach Club. There will be food, drinks, dancing and a silent auction. Items available at the auction will include 2023 VIP wristbands for the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest; tickets to the 2023 Monday After the Masters event; a custom-made Ash Hoffman jewelry piece; Carolina Panthers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets; a 20-year-old bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and more.

“The main purpose of this, obviously, is to celebrate the 50th anniversary,” Robinson said. “It’s also to raise money for our new shelter which we desperately, desperately need.”

Currently, the shelter’s cats and dogs remain at separate locations. Dogs are at 3421 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach, while cats are at a temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

The shelter is open daily from noon until 6 p.m.