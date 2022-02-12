News13 Pet of the Weekend: Moiraine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Feb. 12-13 is Moiraine, a German shepherd available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Moiraine came to the shelter as a stray and is estimated to be about 10 years old, according go to shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson. She is named after a character in the novel series “Wheel of Time.”

Moiraine would be the “perfect family dog,” Robinson said, adding that she acts a lot younger than 10 years old.

Moiraine is one of 65 dogs currently housed at the shelter, which is hosting one of its biggest adoption events of the year on Saturday and Sunday. Adoptions fees are being waived during the event, which is taking place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. both days at the Bill M. Wingard Playground at the corner of 21st Avenue N. and Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.

In addition, during regular business hours, anyone looking to adopt or foster a dog can find them at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave. For anyone looking to adopt or foster a cat or kitten, they are currently being cared for at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.