MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 10-11 is Oreo, a 2-year-old dog in foster care with the Grand Strand Humane Society.

This is Oreo’s second appearance as the News13 Pet of the Weekend. He has been with the GSHS for about five months, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson.

“This dog loves everybody. Cats, dogs, kids and adults, just everybody,” Robinson said.

Oreo is playful and active. He would make a great addition to any family that enjoys keeping busy.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the GSHS shelter located on Mr. Joe White Avenue, dog adoption fees are waived. According to Robinson, anyone who adopts a dog will receive a leash, toy, harness and dog bed.

The GSHS facility for cats located at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501 will reopen Monday.