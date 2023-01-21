MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 21-22 is Patton, a 3-year-old dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Patton has been with the GSHS for about one month, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. He is looking for his forever home after being surrendered to the shelter.

“He has a lot of energy, he is such a good boy and obviously loves toys,” Robinson said. “Hopefully his forever home will have lots of toys.”

A new doggy day care called Kameron K9’s Doggy Care and Grooming, located on George Bishop Parkway, will host a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, according to Robinson. Dogs from the GSHS will be present at the event.

The GSHS has implemented a new procedure for Saturday dog adoptions. Open adoptions will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday, Robinson said.

Adoption applications can be submitted online in advance or in person at the shelter.

For more information on Patton and other animals available for adoption at GSHS, visit Petfinder here.