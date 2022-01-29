News13 Pet of the Weekend: Portabello

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Jan. 29-30 is Portabello, a 1-year-old Pit Bull-Boxer mix available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Portabello loves toys and is easy to walk, shelter spokeswoman Kathy Robinson said. ” She just loves everybody.”

Portabello is one of many animals at the shelter in need of a new home, Robinson said.

“We have so many dogs right now, and I do want to mention that we really have a lot of dogs and cats, of course,” she said. “We have a lot of dogs that need homes, even if you want to foster, that’s awesome, too.”

Some of those dogs will be available at an upcoming adoption event in Myrtle Beach. Waggin’ on the Wheel will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the SkyWheel. People will be able to ride the SkyWheel with their dogs for the price of a donated item on the humane society’s wishlist, which includes Purina dog food, unused toys, beds, blankets and cleaning supplies.

For anyone looking to adopt or foster a dog, they are currently located at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

For anyone looking to adopt or foster a cat or kitten, they are currently being cared for at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.