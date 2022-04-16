MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for April 16-17 is Princess, a 2-year-old cat available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Princess’ owner turned her over to the humane society for personal reasons, but it’s clear that she was well taken care of, shelter spokesman Kathy Robinson said.

The human society has two adoption events planned for April 23:

Mollie’s Angel Foundation Adoption Event & Fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. at the Inlet Square Mall parking lot in Murrells Inlet. The foundation helps pet owners with emergency veterinary care and life-sustaining medication with the goal of preventing pet owners from having to surrender their pets. The event will feature food trucks, vendors, a 50/50 raffle, a live auction, DJ Cosmic, photos by Shannon Jolly Photography and the Lazy Days Farm & Petting Zoo. The event will also feature dogs from the Grand Strand Humane Society and the Horry County Animal Care Center.

The Local Social at Lowes Foods in Surfside Beach will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store is donating 10% of the total purchases during the event to the humane society and several of the shelter’s dogs will be at the event.

For anyone who wants to adopt or foster Princess or any of the shelter’s other cats or kittens, they are currently being cared for at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering any of the shelter’s dogs can find them at the shelter’s former facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

Both locations will be closed on Sunday for the Easter holiday, but you can check out many of the humane society’s pets or find upcoming adoption events on the shelter’s website.